Section 144 imposed around Pindi’s Leh Nullah as WASA issues monsoon alert

In light of expected urban flooding due to unusual monsoon rains, the WASA Rawalpindi on Friday issued an alert and imposed section 144 around Leh Nullah to stop people from dumping solid waste and construction material waste.

As per the notification, dumping any type of garbage into small and big drains would be prohibited, the violation of which would lead to immediate arrest and registration of case۔

Section 144 has been implemented in view of the urban flooding concerns shown by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) due to heavy rains in the upcoming days.

Kunwar Dilshad, adviser to the Chief Minister of Punjab, conducted an emergency visit to Rawalpindi to assess the state of cleanliness in the drain.