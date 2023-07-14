Shocking side effect: Antibiotic turns smoker’s tongue hairy and green!

A man from Ohio experienced an unusual side effect after taking antibiotics: his tongue turned green and became hairy.

The 64-year-old, who was a smoker, noticed the discolouration of his tongue for a period of two weeks before seeking medical help.

Doctors diagnosed him with a condition called hairy tongue, which causes elongated and discoloured bulges known as filiform papillae on the upper surface of the tongue.

Hairy tongue is a relatively common and harmless condition, affecting around 13% of the population, as per the American Academy of Oral Medicine.

It can be caused by various factors, including smoking, poor oral hygiene, and a soft food diet.

Filiform papillae, which help with functions like chewing, speaking, and maintaining oral cleanliness, can accumulate keratin protein if there is inadequate abrasion on the tongue’s surface.

When these papillae become excessively long, they resemble hair and can trap bacteria, yeast, and food particles, contributing to the discolouration.

Smoking and certain medications, like antibiotics, can further increase the risk of developing hairy tongue by facilitating bacterial and plaque build-up.

Although hairy tongue commonly presents with black discolouration, it can appear as brown, yellow, or green, as observed in this particular case.

Treatment for hairy tongue typically involves maintaining good oral hygiene. In this instance, the patient was advised to gently brush the surface of his tongue four times a day and to quit smoking.

Remarkably, after six months, his tongue returned to its normal state despite continuing to smoke.