Apple iPhone 15 could take AI to new heights

The upcoming iPhone 15 is expected to showcase a more significant incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI), particularly in relation to the Health app. Analyst Dan Ives from Wedbush Securities predicts that Apple will take an aggressive approach towards AI technology, with the iPhone 15 leading the way.

While Apple already utilizes AI in various aspects like Siri and image processing, it falls short compared to competitors like the Google Pixel 7, which focuses on AI processing at its core. With the iPhone 15 being primarily an incremental hardware upgrade, a software upgrade with an emphasis on AI seems plausible.

Ives suggests that AI integration could enhance the iOS Health app by offering personalized recommendations for workouts, meal plans, and exercise routines based on data collected, such as heart rate and sleep patterns. Additionally, AI could be employed to analyze a person’s speech or text messages to track their mood, though this feature might raise privacy concerns.

Considering the rising prominence of AI-driven technologies, including chatbots like ChatGPT and Google Bard, Apple’s emphasis on AI in the future seems reasonable. While Siri lags behind competitors like Google Assistant in terms of intelligence, Apple could focus on enhancing specific apps and services like the Health app to gradually incorporate AI features that feel natural and non-intrusive.

With the Apple September Event approaching, where the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to be unveiled, we won’t have to wait much longer to see how AI integration unfolds in Apple’s latest devices.