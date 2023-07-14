Ex-PTI legal wing’s top gun Abdul Munaf Khan joins IPP

Former Insaf Lawyers Forum (ILF) vice president Abdul Munaf Khan joined Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).

The move came when former PTI members called on IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan in Lahore.

In a strongly worded statement, Mr Munaf criticised his former party saying PTI manipulated the constitution and disregarded the rule of law in the name of justice.

Expressing his commitment to the development and prosperity of the country, he pledged his full support to the IPP.

In response, Abdul Aleem Khan warmly welcomed him and other former PTI members who joined the IPP, emphasising that the party’s main objective was to safeguard the state’s interests, rather than pursue personal gains.

He stressed the need for competent leadership to address the multitude of challenges facing Pakistan and to ensure stability under all circumstances.

Abdul Aleem Khan acknowledged the crucial role played by the lawyers’ community in shaping national politics and affairs.