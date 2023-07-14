Japan’s Epsilon rocket engine explodes during test: Officials

In a major setback for the Japanese space agency’s endeavors to launch advanced rockets, an engine being developed for use in the Epsilon S small rocket exploded on Friday (today) at a testing facility in Akita Prefecture.

According to the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and local police, the incident – which took place at the Noshiro Testing Center – caused significant damage but fortunately resulted in no injuries.

The explosion occurred approximately one minute after the ground test for the second-stage engine commenced at the research building.

Without warning, the engine suddenly emitted flames and erupted with a deafening roar, generating an enormous plume of white smoke that darkened as the inferno persisted.

The force of the explosion tore off the roof and a portion of the outer walls of the building.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze roughly two hours after the initial blast, bringing the situation under control.

The Epsilon S rocket represents JAXA’s efforts to enhance Japan’s competitiveness in the growing satellite launch market, with the aim of succeeding the current Epsilon series.

The Epsilon series initially debuted in 2013 and witnessed successful launches of five models until the ill-fated Epsilon-6.

Last year, an Epsilon-6 rocket was ordered to self-destruct after veering off course from its intended trajectory.

Consequently, JAXA postponed the launch of the Epsilon S from the planned fiscal year that commenced in April and rescheduled it for fiscal 2024, as the new rocket employs the same fuel tank as its ill-fated predecessor.

Compared to rockets requiring the loading of liquid propellants, the Epsilon series adopts solid fuel, significantly streamlining launch preparations.