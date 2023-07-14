ATC extends Ali Afzal Sahi’s bail till July 18

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday extended interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former provincial minister Ali Afzal Sahi till July 18 in connection with tragic events that unfolded on May 9 following the arrest of Imran Khan.

The ATC judge, Abul Hasanat Zulqarnain heard the case and Sahi’s council Qasim Nawaz Abbasi appeared before the court.

While hearing the case, the judge accepting the exemption from the appearance plea filed by the lawyer extended the PTI stalwart’s bail till July 18.

The court also sought arguments from lawyer in the next hearing.

Sahi was booked in a case pertaining to May 9 arson at Golra Police Station.