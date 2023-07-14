Security alert issued for Balochistan customs offices
Deputy Collector Headquarters of Balochistan orders officers to take strict measures to regulate access
A security alert has been issued to all customs offices in Balochistan.
The Deputy Collector Headquarters of Balochistan Customs House has written a letter to the officers, instructing them to enhance the security measures in their respective offices.
The letter emphasizes the need to tighten security at customs field offices and strictly regulate access.
It states that private individuals should not be permitted to enter the offices without proper verification.
Security
Balochistan
Taboola
Taboola ads will show in this div