Pakistani historic embassy building auctioned for $7.1m in Washington

A building that had long been unused by the Pakistani consulate in Washington was finally sold through an auction on Thursday.

The property was successfully bought by Abdul Hafeez Khan, a Pakistani-born American entrepreneur, who made a bid of $7.1 million.

The sale received official approval from the federal cabinet of Pakistan.

A transfer ceremony took place at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Washington, attended by Pakistani Ambassador Masood Khan, Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, Congressman Gregory Meeks, and former Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson.

Expressing gratitude, Hafeez thanked the ambassador and the cabinet for accepting his bid.

He stated that it was a matter of pride for him, as a Pakistani-origin individual, to own a building that had served the country’s community for several decades.

The decision to sell the building was approved by the cabinet in November of the previous year, as the property had remained unused for over 20 years.

Additionally, the removal of its diplomatic status had resulted in accumulating taxes. The cost of maintaining the building had become a burden on Pakistani taxpayers, as acknowledged by the cabinet.

Ambassador Masood Khan expressed satisfaction that the matter of the building had been successfully resolved.

He also clarified that no other buildings were being sold alongside this transaction.