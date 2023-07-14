ECP once again extends voter registration deadline till July 20

In a move aimed at facilitating the electoral process and ensuring accurate voter data, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced an extension of the deadline for voter registration, vote exclusion, and validation.

Citizens now have until July 20, 2023, to approach the Election Commission for various voter-related services.

To provide citizens with easy access to information about their voting status, the ECP spokesperson has introduced a convenient method utilizing mobile technology.

By simply sending an SMS with their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) number to 8300, individuals can promptly receive details regarding their registered vote.

The ECP spokesperson emphasised that voter registration can be completed using either the permanent or temporary address mentioned on the individual’s CNIC.

To initiate the registration, transfer, deletion, or change of their vote, citizens can download the respective forms from the Election Commission’s official website. Once filled out, the forms should be submitted to the relevant District Election Commissioner’s office for processing.

To streamline the process further, the ECP has recommended specific forms for different voter-related services. For voter registration and transfer, citizens are advised to use Form No. 21, while Form No. 22 can be utilized for objections and exclusions of votes. Additionally, Form No. 23 has been introduced to rectify any inaccuracies in the voter data.