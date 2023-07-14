Watch Live
Pakistan » Sindh

FIA nabs Iranian citizen with fake travel documents at Karachi airport

He was attempting to travel to Qatar using counterfeit Pakistani travel documents
Jawed Asghar Jul 14, 2023
Representational image
During operations at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, the FIA Immigration apprehended an Iranian citizen who was attempting to travel to Qatar using counterfeit Pakistani travel documents.

The suspect, identified as Jasim, was found in possession of Iranian citizenship documents on his mobile phone.

When questioned about his residential address and family details on the Pakistani travel documents, the accused was unable to provide satisfactory answers.

It is alleged that the accused acquired the fraudulent Pakistani travel documents with the assistance of a human trafficker.

Subsequently, the accused was handed over to the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle for further investigation and necessary legal action.

