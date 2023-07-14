Hearing on Toshakhana criminal case adjourned till Monday

The hearing of the Toshakhana criminal case against PTI chief Imran Khan was adjourned on Friday by the Islamabad district and sessions court, following a request from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Judge Humayun Dilawar presided over the trial court proceedings, during which both Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, representing Imran Khan, and the ECP’s counsel made a joint request to adjourn the hearing.

This was due to the case being transferred to the new Kechery.

Barrister Gohar Ali Khan further emphasized that Amjad Pervaiz, the counsel for the ECP, was unable to appear before the court. As a result, he urged the court to adjourn the hearing.

Consequently, the court granted the request and adjourned the hearing until Monday.

On Thursday, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad issued bailable arrest warrants for PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders in three separate cases pertaining to vandalism outside the judicial complex during Imran Khan’s court appearance.