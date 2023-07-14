Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

Hearing on Toshakhana criminal case adjourned till Monday

ECP’s counsel made a request to adjourn the hearing
aslamkhokhar Jul 14, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
Photo: file
Photo: file

The hearing of the Toshakhana criminal case against PTI chief Imran Khan was adjourned on Friday by the Islamabad district and sessions court, following a request from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Judge Humayun Dilawar presided over the trial court proceedings, during which both Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, representing Imran Khan, and the ECP’s counsel made a joint request to adjourn the hearing.

This was due to the case being transferred to the new Kechery.

Barrister Gohar Ali Khan further emphasized that Amjad Pervaiz, the counsel for the ECP, was unable to appear before the court. As a result, he urged the court to adjourn the hearing.

Consequently, the court granted the request and adjourned the hearing until Monday.

On Thursday, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad issued bailable arrest warrants for PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders in three separate cases pertaining to vandalism outside the judicial complex during Imran Khan’s court appearance.

Imran Khan

PTI

Toshakhana criminal case

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular