WhatsApp’s latest update will blow your mind

WhatsApp is set to enhance its sticker offerings with the introduction of animated stickers based on user avatars. The messaging platform recently expanded its avatar feature, allowing users to create personalized avatars using their own selfies.

Now, according to reports from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is planning to bring animated versions of these avatar stickers to the app.

The beta version of WhatsApp (v2.23.15.6) for Android has already showcased this upcoming feature. The animated avatar stickers add a dynamic and lively element to conversations, enabling users to express themselves more vividly and make their interactions more enjoyable.

WABetaInfo even shared a video demonstrating the usage of these animated stickers. Once users create their avatars within the app, they can easily access the animated stickers in the stickers section, specifically under the avatar-themed category.

Early reports indicate that the animated avatar stickers are functioning smoothly in the beta version of the app, suggesting that WhatsApp might introduce this feature in the stable version soon. However, there is no specific information available regarding the timeline for the public release of this feature.

Moreover, this update might also pave the way for users to represent themselves as Meta Avatars during WhatsApp video calls. Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, recently unveiled the Meta Avatar feature, allowing users to embody avatars during Instagram and Messenger video calls. It remains to be seen when WhatsApp will integrate this functionality into its platform.

With the addition of animated avatar stickers, WhatsApp aims to offer users a more engaging and visually appealing communication experience. Stay tuned for further updates on when this exciting feature will be rolled out to the public.