Soldiers martyred in Zhob, Sui laid to rest with full military honours

Pakistani soldiers who were martyred on Wednesday in two separate militant attacks in Zhob and Sui of Balochistan provinces were laid to rest on Friday with full military honours.

A statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the funeral prayers were offered at ‘native towns today with full military honours’.

“Burial ceremonies were attended by serving and retired officers/ soldiers, relatives and a large number of people from different segments of society,” the statement said.

12 soldiers martyred in attacks

On Wednesday, as many as 12 soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in separate military operations in the Zhob and Sui areas of Balochistan, while seven “heavily armed” militants who reportedly attacked the security forces were also killed.

This was the military’s highest single-day death toll from terrorist attacks reported this year. Before this, 10 personnel were martyred in a ‘fire raid’ in Balochistan’s Kech district in February 2022.