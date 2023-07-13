Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves stand at $4.52 billion

Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks clocked in at $5.31 billion
Rizwan Alam Jul 13, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
PHOTO/FILE
PHOTO/FILE

According to the data released on Thursday, foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) surged $61 million, clocking in at nearly $4.52 billion as of 3rd July.

It is pertinent to note that total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $9.84 billion while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks clocked in at $5.31 billion.

“During the week ended on July 7, 2023, SBP reserves increased by $61 million to $4,524.0 million,” cited SBP statement.

Read More: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves can top $15bn soon

“Subsequently, during the current week, SBP received inflow of $2 billion from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, $1 billion from United Arab Emirates and around $1.2 billion from IMF. These inflows will be reflected in SBP’s forex reserves for the week ending on July 14, 2023,” the statement reads.

FOREIGN RESERVES

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular