SBP-held foreign exchange reserves stand at $4.52 billion

According to the data released on Thursday, foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) surged $61 million, clocking in at nearly $4.52 billion as of 3rd July.

It is pertinent to note that total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $9.84 billion while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks clocked in at $5.31 billion.

“During the week ended on July 7, 2023, SBP reserves increased by $61 million to $4,524.0 million,” cited SBP statement.

“Subsequently, during the current week, SBP received inflow of $2 billion from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, $1 billion from United Arab Emirates and around $1.2 billion from IMF. These inflows will be reflected in SBP’s forex reserves for the week ending on July 14, 2023,” the statement reads.