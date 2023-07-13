Misbah-ul-Haq wants Pakistan, India to sort out hosting issues in future

Pakistan Cricket Team’s former skipper and coach, Misbah-ul-Haq said on Thursday that Pakistan and India should sort out the hosting issues for the future by bilateral talks.

Misbah-ul-Haq said that hybrid model was probably possible for Asia Cup, but for World Cup, it might not be possible.

Talking about the World Cup, he said that the conditions in India would suit Pakistan players, but they will have to face the pressure of playing infront of Indian crowd.

He said that big crowd in India can also give motivation to the players, as they want to perform well infront of more spectators.

The former skipper also talked about Sri Lanka’s tour, as he said that players would get experience of playing in the Island and the role of spinners would be important.

He also clarified that he was not offered any role by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), but if he would be offered, he would consider it.

Misbah-ul-Haq was appointed coach cum chief selector in 2019, but Ramiz Raja removed him from the post in 2021 when he took over as the Chairman of PCB.