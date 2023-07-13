Lebanese pilot surprises passenger with in-flight marriage proposal

A heartwarming and unique incident took place in Lebanon when a video capturing a Lebanese airline pilot proposing to a female passenger went viral on social media.

During the flight, shortly after takeoff, the pilot addressed the passenger by her seat number over the loudspeaker, expressing his love and desire to marry her.

Leaving the cockpit, the pilot approached the passenger and nervously asked, “I love you, will you marry me?” The initially surprised passenger eventually calmed down and joyfully accepted the proposal, saying yes and expressing her desire to spend her life with him.

In a beautiful moment witnessed by the other passengers, the pilot placed a ring on his fiancee’s finger. The cabin erupted with applause as the passengers celebrated the couple’s special moment, offering their heartfelt wishes for a happy and fulfilling life together.