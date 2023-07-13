MQM-P’s Rana Ansar likely to become Sindh’s first female opposition leader

Taking advantage of the absence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) opposition leader Haleem Adil Shaikh and other party lawmakers since the events of May 9, Muttahida Qaumi Movement - Pakistan (MQM-P) has finalised the name of Rana Ansar as the leader of the opposition.

Previously, MQM-P had 21 members in the Sindh Assembly, while PTI had 30 lawmakers, some of whom remain loyal to the party while others have defected. Given the circumstances, it has become challenging for PTI to retain the seat of the opposition leader.

With MQM-P likely to emerge as the second-largest party in the provincial assembly once again, preparations are underway to bring their chosen opposition leader into the house.

Currently, PTI’s Haleem Adil Shaikh, the opposition leader of the Sindh Assembly, and other party leaders have either gone into hiding or disassociated themselves from the party following the May 9 incidents.

MQM-P has made the decision to nominate Rana Ansar as the leader of the opposition. This move will mark Ansar as the first woman leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly.

Additionally, Ali Khurshidi will serve as the parliamentary leader on behalf of MQM-P in the provincial assembly.