Khloe Kardashian laughs off claims of ‘Fake Fingertips’

Khloe Kardashian addressed the rumors that she wears fake fingertips and that she and her sister Kim use CGI to alter their bodies on their reality show. She also debunked the rumor that the Kardashians are witches and that every man who comes in contact with them is cursed.

While dining with her sister Kim and Scott Disick, Khloe discussed the ridiculous rumors that she and her family have been subjected to. Scott mentioned the rumor that The Kardashians producers used CGI to put tears in Kim’s face last season. Khloe found this rumor to be particularly funny because the tear in Kim’s face looked very real.

Scott then brought up the rumor that Khloe has fake fingertips. Khloe showed a flashback shot of herself holding a glass on camera, and she pointed out that her pinky looks unnatural in the shot. However, she assured her viewers that she does not have fake fingertips.

The next rumor that Khloe and Kim debunked was the one that claims that the Kardashians are witches. Khloe said that she saw a video online that alleged that a woman in their family made a deal with four witches in Armenia in order for all the women in her bloodline to always have fame. Khloe found this rumor to be sexist because it blames the women for the bad behavior of the men in their lives.

Kim said that she wishes some of the men who have dated her and Khloe would come to their defense against these rumors. Scott said that he would be willing to do so, and he admitted that he has made mistakes in the past. Kim also mentioned Khloe’s ex-husband Lamar Odom, who has always come to her defense.

Overall, Khloe and Kim were amused by the ridiculous rumors that have been spread about them, but they were also frustrated by the sexism and misogyny that is often evident in these rumors. They hope that by debunking these rumors, they can help to change the way that people think about women in the public eye.