Peace returns to conflict-hit Kurram district as parties agree on ceasefire

The clashes among tribal factions have not been stopped in all areas of Karam district as peace deal agreed between the parties for a year.

SAMAA TV report that all the pickets from the parties have been evacuated.

Kohat Deputy Commissioner Dr Azmat said that a fine of Rs120 million will be charged in case of future violations of peace deal.

It is pertinent to note that Parachinar located in Kurram district, that connects district bordering Afghanistan to the rest of Pakistan.