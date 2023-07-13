Pakistan-India’s Asia Cup encounter to be held in Pallekele

The Asia Cup encounter between Pakistan and India would be played in Pallekele, according to the sources of Samaa TV.

According to the sources, the matches of Asia Cup’s second leg in Sri Lanka would be hosted by two cities, Pallekele and Dambulla.

The final schedule would be officially announced in next few days, but according to reports, Pakistan and India’s match would be played in Pallekele.

The organisers decided that it would be difficult to host nine matches at the same venue, so the second venue was added.

It was also reported that the first match of Asia Cup would be held in Lahore between Pakistan and Nepal on 31 August.

Another city of Pakistan, which could be Karachi or Rawalpindi, could also host one of the four matches, which would be held in Pakistan.