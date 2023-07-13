Young doctors put faith in IPP leadership, join party in show of support

A group of young doctors while expressing confidence in the leadership of Intekam-e-Pakistan (IPP) Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen and president Abdul Aleem Khan announced to join the party.

A group of young doctors recently met with IPP Secretary Information, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, at the central secretariat of the IPP. Dr. Awan warmly greeted the members of the delegation and symbolically welcomed them into the party by presenting them with party handkerchiefs.

Ms Awan emphasized the significant value of the youth as a valuable asset for the party. She reiterated that the party has always sought talented young individuals, valuing their fresh perspectives and innovative thinking in policy-making and decision-making processes. She encouraged the youth to step forward and actively participate in shaping the future.

The IPP Secretary Information further stated that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s lack of experience has caused significant damage to the country.

While the corruption of Nawaz Sharif and Zardari has been detrimental, Imran Khan’s inexperience and failure to engage in grassroots politics have also contributed to the challenges faced by the nation. She also mentioned that Imran Khan has distanced himself from his long-time colleagues at the behest of Bushra Bibi, which has raised concerns.

Highlighting the importance of establishing their own platform rather than aligning with other parties, Dr. Awan underlined the need for a strong party that is built on the strength and support of the people.

“The leadership of Jahangir Khan Tareen and Abdul Aleem Khan has played a vital role in addressing the party’s formation and ensuring effective planning for its growth and success,” she added.