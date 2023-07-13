Hamza Sohail leaves fans spellbound with teaser of upcoming serial

Hamza Sohail, a rising star in Pakistan, captivated citizens with the mesmerizing teaser of his upcoming serial, featuring the stunning Anmol Baloch. As the son of veteran actor Sohail Ahmed, Hamza’s exceptional performance in the acclaimed project “Raqeeb Se” showcased his inherited talent.

Taking to his social media handle, the sensation behind “Fairy Tale” delighted fans by sharing the official teaser of his latest masterpiece, accompanied by the thought-provoking caption, “Can true love always awaken and find its true soul?”

According to the official Instagram page of the local television network, the forthcoming collaboration promises to explore the complexities of love, where past traumas intersect with present desires.

The enchanting teaser quickly captured the attention of both the public and celebrities, prompting fans to flood the comment section with expressions of love and well wishes for the entire team. Lollywood diva Sehar Khan praised Hamza’s co-star and wished them the best of luck, to which Hamza graciously responded.

Produced by 7th Sky Entertainment, the highly anticipated serial boasts the expert direction of Mazhar Moin and the talented writing of Seema Munaf. The star-studded cast features renowned Pakistani actors such as Anmol Baloch, Hamza Sohail, Mohsin Abbas Haider, Suqaynah Khan, Fazila Qazi, Hibba Aziz, Erum Akhtar, Ayesha Gul, Sabiha Hashmi, Akbar Islam, Zia Gurchani, Salma Asim, Kashif Mahmood, and Agha Mustafa.