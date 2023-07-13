Veteran journalist Iftikhar Ahmed joins SAMAA TV

Veteran journalist Iftikhar Ahmed has joined SAMAA TV, taking on the crucial role of heading the network’s election cell, in addition to providing his valuable journalistic inputs.

Known for his hard-hitting interviews and fearless reporting on corruption and other social ills, Ahmed’s presence at SAMAA TV is anticipated to bring a fresh perspective to the channel’s election coverage.

Expressing his gratitude upon joining, Ahmed emphasised the importance of cooperation from all team members to ensure the smooth functioning of the election cell.

Recognising the significance of collaboration, he stated that he values input from his colleagues and is open to implementing viable suggestions to enhance the team’s performance.

Ahmed’s wealth of experience and his reputation for uncompromising journalism have made him a highly respected figure in the industry.

His joining SAMAA TV is expected to strengthen the channel’s commitment to providing insightful and incisive coverage of the upcoming elections.

With his leadership, SAMAA TV aims to uphold its dedication to impartial and comprehensive reporting, bringing transparency and accountability to the forefront.

Ahmed’s expertise will play a pivotal role in ensuring that the network’s election cell operates efficiently and delivers accurate and unbiased coverage to the viewers.