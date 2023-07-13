ICC announces equal prize money for Men and Women Cricketers

International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Thursday that both Men and Women Cricketers will receive equal prize money at the ICC mega events.

ICC Chair Greg Barclay said: “This is a significant moment in the history of our sport, and I am delighted that men’s and women’s cricketers competing at ICC global events will now be rewarded equally.

“Since 2017 we have increased prize money at women’s events every year with a clear focus on reaching equal prize money and from here on in, winning the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup will carry the same prize money as winning the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup and the same for T20 World Cups and U19s too.

“Cricket is genuinely a sport for all and this decision from the ICC Board reinforces that and enables us to celebrate and value every single player’s contribution to the game equally.”

The decision was taken at the ICC meeting in Durban, where the funding to every member was increased as well.

On the other hand, the laws for the over-rate were also changed, as players will be fined only 5% of their match fees now.

The maximum fine for slow over-rate will be 50% whereas a team would not be fined at all, if they bowl out the opposition inside 80 overs.