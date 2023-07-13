Electoral reforms committee: Proposal to ban political parties dropped

The third in-camera meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Election Reforms held in which the committee dropped the proposal of sending the matter banning a political party to the Parliament.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq presided over the meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Election Reforms.

Prime Minister of Law Nazir Tarar said that 99 percent of the work regarding legislation for the upcoming general elections has been completed.

“The nature of the remaining 1% work is not political but technical,” Tarar empahsized.

PTI Senator Ali Zafar’s participation in the two-and-a-half-hourlong meeting over the video link.

The committee removed the issue of ban on political parties from the agenda.

Law Minister said almost all controversial matters have been settled and point of banning political parties has now dropped from the agenda.

“All reservations of PTI should be over now,” he hoped.

The fourth meeting of the committee will be held on Monday, July 17.