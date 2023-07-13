Kundi fumes over IMF delegation meeting with PTI chairman Imran

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Faisal Karim Kundi urged Ministry of Foreign Affairs to write a letter to the IMF as why the international lender delegation visited Zaman Park to meet Imran Khan and PTI members— ‘fugitives’ of the state of Pakistan.

Kundi said that for the first time in the history, the IMF delegation met the fugitives of the state of Pakistan.

“The fugitive who is not getting his own guarantee, a question arises that what guarantee will he give to someone else,” he added.

Read More: Political stability crucial for Pakistan’s IMF agreement: IMF

Read More: PPP, PTI support IMF deal as lender holds talks with political parties

Las week, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) representative Esther Perez Ruiz issued a statement that the lender is in the process of meeting representatives from the country’s all political parties to secure backing for a new stand-by arrangement.

Later, PTI and PPP as political parties assured the IMF of their support for the standby agreement leading to Staff Level Level Agreement for loan revival programme.