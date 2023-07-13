PM Shehbaz announces interim govt to take charge in August

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday announced that they would hand over the power to the interim government in August.

In an address to the nation, he said that they sacrificed their political capital to save the country.

He noted that their coalition government has the distinction of being the first in the country’s history to be formed for the shortest span.

The premier said that they averted the risk of default after a fresh agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

However, he urged the youth to be the sachem in steering Pakistan out of crises and end its dependency on ‘loans’.

He emphasised that the country needs to become self-reliant instead of depending on help from other nations.

He said that those who wanted to see the country default have bitten the dust.

PM Shehbaz said that Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) would prove to be a harbinger of economic development as he stressed for an ‘economic charter’.

He also thanked the ‘friends of Pakistan’ for helping the country out in the tough times.

In addition to that, he also commended the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Asim Munir, and the Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto, for their dedicated efforts in restoring Pakistan’s reputation and standing in the global arena.

Their commitment and strategic initiatives have played a vital role in enhancing Pakistan’s image on the international stage, he said.