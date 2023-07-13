Two IPP members resign as assistants to prime minister

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) members including Awn Chaudhry and Nauman Langrial have submitted their resignations from their positions as assistants to the prime minister.

Awn Chaudhry and Nauman Langrial were part of the federal cabinet, but they later joined IPP.

The move comes on the heels of the direction by IPP President Aleem Khan.

Aleem Khan reaffirmed that the IPP had no affiliation with the PDM government.

He clarified that Chaudry and Langrial had been part of the government in their personal capacity, and their association with the IPP necessitated their departure from the cabinet.

Both IPP leaders presented their resignations directly to the IPP Patron-in-Chief, Jahangir Tareen.