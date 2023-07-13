Two IPP members decide to resign as assistants to prime minister

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) members including Awn Chaudhry and Nauman Langrial have decided to submit their resignations from their positions as assistants to the prime minister.

IPP Central Secretary of Information Firdous Ashiq Awan responded to the media reports that claimed both party leaders have resigned.

She said that none of them have presented their resignations to the prime minister yet.

Awan added that both IPP leaders would submit their resignations directly to Jahangir Tareen, the patron-in-chief of the IPP. Tareen will then decide when to present the resignations to the prime minister.

Awn Chaudhry and Nauman Langrial were part of the federal cabinet, but they later joined IPP.

The move comes on the heels of the direction by IPP President Aleem Khan.

Aleem Khan reaffirmed that the IPP had no affiliation with the PDM government.

He clarified that Chaudry and Langrial had been part of the government in their personal capacity, and their association with the IPP necessitated their departure from the cabinet.