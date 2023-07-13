Watch Live
Pakistan

PTI leader arrested from Sarghodha

He has now been handed over to the CIA Sargodha
Samaa TV Jul 13, 2023
Police sources claimed that PTI leader former MPA Sardar Ghulam Ali Asghar arrested along with his son.

Former MPA was arrested from Lahore and transferred to the CIA Sargodha chapter.

The arrested Ghulam Ali Asghar Khan was also PTI candidate from constituency PP-80 of tehsil Sahiwal.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)

Sardar Ghulam Ali Asghar

