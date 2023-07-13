PTI leader arrested from Sarghodha
He has now been handed over to the CIA Sargodha
Police sources claimed that PTI leader former MPA Sardar Ghulam Ali Asghar arrested along with his son.
Former MPA was arrested from Lahore and transferred to the CIA Sargodha chapter.
The arrested Ghulam Ali Asghar Khan was also PTI candidate from constituency PP-80 of tehsil Sahiwal.
