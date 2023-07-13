Gold prices per tola smash previous record in domestic market

The price of gold per tola increased on Thursday, amid the rising value of US dollar against the rupee, by a record Rs4,000.

According to the rates set by the Sarafa and Jewelers Association, the new price of 24-karat gold per tola increased by Rs4,00 and reached Rs208,000.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of pure gold increased by Rs3429 to settle at Rs178,326.

In the international market, the per-ounce price of gold decreased by $13 to close at $1,959.

Read More: PSX loses 247 points despite IMF deal

Read More: $3bn IMF agreement, UAE financing strengthen rupee further, as dollar suffers