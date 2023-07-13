Watch Live
PSX loses 247 points despite IMF deal

The KSE-100 index reaches 45,800 points at one point of the trading
Rizwan Alam Jul 13, 2023
Pakistani stockbrokers watch the latest shear prices on a digital board during a trading session at the Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) in Karachi on May 28, 2013. The benchmark KSE-100 index was 21266.43, with increase of 307.57 points in mid of the day’s session. AFP PHOTO/ Rizwan TABASSUM
The Pakistan Stock Exchange KSE-100 index opened with a boom at the beginning of the business day on Thursday morning with a 300-point surge.

The KSE-100 index reached 45,800 points at one time of the trading day.

However, the benchmark reached 45,266.96 points a the end of the trading day.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee continued its rising streak against the US dollar as soon as the $3 billion stand-by agreement with the IMF was finalized, and the UAE deposited $1 billion with the State Bank of Pakistan on Wednesday.

Pakistan Stock Exchange

