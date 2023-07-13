New twist in Sarah Inam murder case

In a latest update Sara Inam’s murder case, victim’s father Inam-ur-Rahim and uncle Ikram-ur-Rahim recorded their statements before the court.

The father of the victim girl apprised the court that he was not aware of Sara Inam’s marriage and her plan to come to Pakistan.

The main accused Shahnawaz Amir’s lawyer Basharatullah completed the cross-examination of Sarah’s father.

In his statement, Inam-ul-Rahim said that on September 22 last year, he spoke to his daughter Sara Inam on the phone in which she about her marriage to Shahn Nawaz Amir.

Sara Inam’s uncle Ikram ul Rahim said in the statement that he did not know about Sara Inam’s marriage nor did he ever visited Shahnawaz Amir’s house.

The SHO Nawazish Ali will be conducted cross-examined at the next hearing on July 19.

