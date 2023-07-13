Practice and Procedure Act, civilian trials in military courts cases fixed for hearing

The Supreme Court has finally fixed for hearing the Practice and Procedure Act case, as well as the one against trials of civilians in military courts.

The Supreme Court will hear the Practice and Procedure Bill case on July 21. The apex court has issued an injunction on the implementation of the law until a decision on the case.

An eight-member bench headed by the chief justice of Pakistan will hear the case.

Moreover, petitions against the trial of civilians in military courts have also been fixed for hearing on July 18.

The Supreme Court had adjourned the case indefinitely before Eid.

A six-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial will conduct the hearing.

The CJP had in the first week of June indefinitely adjourned the hearing on a set of petitions challenging the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023 without any proceedings after Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan said the government could not immediately review laws regulating the court’s affairs.

During the last hearing in the military courts case, the CJP had emphasized the significance of maintaining high morale within the army, stating that any decline in the morale would only serve to benefit the enemy.

He had then adjourned the hearing till Eid holidays.