1.3 billion people to have diabetes by 2050

A new study published in the Lancet reveals that the number of people living with diabetes worldwide is expected to more than double over the next 30 years.

This surge in diabetes cases will raise the disease’s prevalence from 6% to nearly 10% of the global population.

The researchers have conducted a comprehensive analysis of data from over 27,000 sources in 204 countries and territories.

The officials found that Type 2 diabetes accounted for approximately 96% of all diabetes cases globally in 2021.

This form of diabetes is often linked to obesity and occurs when the body does not produce or use insulin properly, resulting in elevated levels of glucose in the bloodstream.

Diabetes is a chronic condition characterized by high blood sugar levels. Normally, the body converts the food we eat into glucose, which is then released into the bloodstream.

The pancreas produces insulin, a hormone that helps transport glucose into cells for energy. However, individuals with diabetes may produce insufficient insulin (Type 1 diabetes) or have difficulties utilizing it effectively (Type 2 diabetes).

Consequently, excessive amounts of glucose accumulate in the blood, leading to various health complications such as heart disease, stroke, kidney disease, nerve damage, and vision loss.