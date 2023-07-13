Massive crackdown on online loan apps launched following suicide case in Rawalpindi

The Cyber Crime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched a crackdown on online loan apps following the tragic suicide of a 42-year-old man named Muhammad Masood from Rawalpindi.

Masood took his own life after being subjected to blackmail by online loan apps.

The FIA spokesperson on Thursday confirmed that two offices of loan apps located in Sector G8, Islamabad, were raided and subsequently sealed. Laptops and computers were also seized as part of the operation.

To gather information about illegal loan apps, the FIA is coordinating with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP). The spokesperson stated that further action would be taken against apps found to be engaging in unlawful activities.

Additionally, an application will be submitted to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to block illegal loan apps. Measures will also be implemented to block online advertisements related to these unauthorized loan apps.

The FIA emphasized that victims of harassment by such loan apps can file complaints with the Cybercrime Circle, urging individuals to report instances of blackmail or any other form of mistreatment.