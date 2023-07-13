Pakistan’s population to reach 380m by 2050 if it grows at same rate

The population of Pakistan has reached 240 million, and if it continues to grow at the same rate, there will be an addition of 140 million to it by 2050.

This was stated in a press conference by Population Director General Sabina Imran in Islamabad.

She said population is a global issue.

FP2030 Executive Director Dr Samukeliso Dube said everyone will have to work together to control population. She added that everyone will have to play their part to control population.

“We understand that the country is facing challenges,” Dr Dube said.

She also expressed gratitude to the chief justice for welcoming the national conference on population scheduled for July 14-15 in the auditorium of the Supreme Court.

She added that there was a need to promote family planning in Pakistan.

She hoped that family planning will benefit the country.

“Men should do their part in empowering women,” she stressed.