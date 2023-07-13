Aima Baig’s Funkaari receives overwhelming response

Aima Baig, the renowned Pakistani songstress, has set the digital world ablaze with her latest release, “Funkaari”.

“Funkaari” has struck a chord with audiences, resonating deeply with its heartfelt lyrics, captivating melody, and Aima Baig’s mesmerizing vocals.

The song’s enchanting composition has garnered an overwhelming response, with fans expressing their admiration and appreciation across various digital platforms.

The new single has not only captured the hearts of fans but has also been trending on Twitter.

Produced under the prestigious Universal Music label, “Funkaari”, delicately explores the sense of longing and emptiness that envelops the soul when someone dear evolves into a dissimilar person.

Aima Baig, known for her exceptional talent and ability to evoke emotions through her music, has once again proven her artistic prowess with “Funkaari.”

The artist has also expressed her gratitude, saying, “I am overwhelmed by the incredible response ‘Funkaari’ has received. The love and appreciation from my fans mean the world to me. I am humbled by their support and will continue to strive to create music that touches their hearts.”