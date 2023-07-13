PM Shehbaz takes fresh dig at Imran Khan over economic woes

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif slated on Thursday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Supremo Imran Khan saying PTI squandered four years on hollow rhetoric while neglecting the pressing needs of the nation and economic situation.

Speaking during his visit to the under-construction 500-bed Nishtar Hospital II, the premier expressed satisfaction over the ongoing pace of construction work at the hospital, however regretted that the work on phase II of Nishtar Hospital was stopped during the government of Imran Khan.

He said the non-implementation of the development work affected the large population of patients in the city and adjoining areas.

He expressed confidence that under the supervision of Interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the expansion of hospital would be completed by Septermber 30. Also, the import of modern machinery will help ensure effective implementation of the work, he added.

PM Sharif also lauded the efforts of the Commissioner of Multan, the Health Secretary and other officials concerned in carrying out the hospital project effectively.

‘IMF agreement not a moment of rejoice’

PM Shehbaz addressing PM Youth Loan and Laptop Scheme event at the Bahauddin Zakariya University today, said though the country had averted the dangers of default, however, consistent efforts were required to stabilize the economy from recent external shocks.

He emphasised a united approach by all segments of the country including the government, the State institutions, and the nation to lead the country towards financial self-reliance.

“A nation, which learns from its mistakes and takes corrective measures, attain the goals of prosperity,” he said.

The premier went on to say “The IMF agreement is not a moment of rejoice, but to assess the state of affairs as to how the country has become dependent on loans and foreign grants,” he said

Terming youth the future of Pakistan, he said the development policies must ensure their inclusion in national mainstream.

The government, he said, was pursuing the vision of encouraging the youth in educational and professional fields.

He appreciated the brilliant students who were focusing their energies on education with dedication and hard work.

He recalled establishing several Danish schools across Punjab and south Punjab for underprivileged students to help them excel.

The prime minister said contrary to nepotism, merit could help drive the students belonging to underprivileged backgrounds to achieve success in their fields.