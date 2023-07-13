IPP will contest elections in each constituency, field best candidates: Aleem

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party leaders Nauman Langriyal and Amir Haider Sangha met with party President Abdul Aleem Khan, and discussed the proposed manifesto, election strategy and other important matters.

In the meeting at the party secretariat, Aleem Khan said that that common man got nothing except promises and consolation, and the IPP will deliver practical results.

He further remarked that besides central Punjab, the party will also get acceptance in north and south Punjab.

He added that the party will contest elections in each constituency and field the best candidates.

The IPP president urged party leaders to intensify public communication and political activities in their respective areas.

Agriculture and farmers’ prosperity and stability will be an important part of the IPP’s manifesto, he vowed.

He further said the IPP includes seasoned and experienced politicians.

Punjab political families contact IPP

Moreover, political families from belonging to various districts of Punjab have started contacting the IPP for their inclusion.

Sources say that the Nakai family from Kasur is also likely to join the party, as PTI leader Sardar Talib Nakai, Asif Nakai and other leaders met with IPP Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Tareen to express their condolences over the death of his brother.

PTI leader and former federal minister Ghulam Sarwar is also expected to join the IPP in the next few days, the sources said.

Political families from Sargodha are also likely to join the party in the next few days, they added.