World Bank approves $100m funds for Pakistan’s population control projects

The Board of Executive Directors of the World Bank has granted approval for the allocation of $100 million in funds to Pakistan, aimed at supporting population control initiatives. The funds will primarily be utilized for population control efforts across the province of Punjab.

The Punjab Family Planning Programme will implement various strategies to prevent overpopulation, including the utilization of voucher incentive schemes, social marketing, engagement of community leaders, and the establishment of youth platforms. These measures will contribute to raising awareness and promoting family planning practices throughout the region.

One of the key aspects of the program is to ensure free access to the family planning program for the people of Punjab. This will enable individuals and families to make informed choices regarding their reproductive health and access necessary services without financial barriers.

To ensure comprehensive coverage, the program will employ dedicated lady health workers and community health workers who will extend their services to remote areas, reaching populations that are often underserved in terms of healthcare.

The Primary and Secondary Health Care Department will play an integral role in the successful implementation and execution of the population control program, working closely with relevant stakeholders and partners to ensure effective utilization of the allocated funds and the achievement of desired outcomes.