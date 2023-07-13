Pakistan has received first installment of $1.2bn from IMF: Dar

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has announced that the first installment out of the three scheduled from the International Monetary Fund under the stand-by agreement has been received.

Addressing the media, the minister said the IMF Executive Board approved the loan program last night.

Under the program, Pakistan is set to receive $3 billion from the IMF over nine months.

He added that out of the $3 billion, the first installment of $1.2 billion has been deposited in the State Bank of Pakistan’s account.

He added that the remaining $1.8 billion will be received after two reviews. This funding will improve Pakistan’s reserves, the minister said.

The State Bank of Pakistan account has beefed up by $4.2 billion in a week, the minister announced, adding there will be reserves of $14 billion in the account on July 14.

The prime minister has fully supported the ministry on the agreement with the IMF, Dar said.

He further added that with this funding, Pakistan will move towards the journey of rapid development.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed gratitude to United Arab Emirates President Mohammed Bin Zayed for the deposit of $1 billion with the State Bank of Pakistan.

In a tweet, the PM said as a time-tested friend and brotherly country, the UAE had always come forward to support Pakistan.

He said Pakistan deeply acknowledged the kind gesture and considered it critical to the country’s efforts to stabilize the economy.