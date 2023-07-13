Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party finalises ‘eagle’ as election symbol

The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) announced today that it has chosen eagle as its election symbol for the upcoming general polls.

IPP Central Information Secretary Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan confirmed that the party has finalised the election symbol internally.

She said now, they are preparing to officially request the Election Commission of Pakistan for the allocation of the eagle symbol.

The party will submit its application for symbol allotment concurrently with its registration process, said the IPP leader.

‘Best candidates in each constituency’

Meanwhile, IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan said that the common man got nothing except promises and consolation, and the IPP will deliver practical results.

He further remarked that besides central Punjab, the party will also get acceptance in north and south Punjab.

He added that the party will contest elections in each constituency and field the best candidates.

The IPP president urged party leaders to intensify public communication and political activities in their respective areas.

Agriculture and farmers’ prosperity and stability will be an important part of the IPP’s manifesto, he vowed.

He further said the IPP includes seasoned and experienced politicians.