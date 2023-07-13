Al-Qadir Trust case: Interim bail of Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi extended till July 19

The accountability court has extended the interim bail of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the 190 million pounds Al-Qadir Trust case till July 19.

The court also sought final arguments on the bail applications of both Imran and Bushra Bibi on July 19.

Accountability court judge Muhammad Bashir was conducting the hearing on the PTI chairman’s interim bail application.

NAB Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar appeared in court.

Imran Khan’s counsel filed a request for exemption from appearance for today, which was later granted.

There are many cases regarding May 9 due to which appearance as required in Lahore, Khawaja Haris told the court.

The judge told the lawyer to submit the request for exemption from appearance with the NAB also.

The lawyer said the next hearing is on July 19 and presentation of arguments could be fixed for that date.

He added that Bushra Bibi’s bail case is also pending.

The judge remarked that the bail cases of both the husband and wife could be fixed on the same date.

The accountability court then adjourned the hearing of the case till July 19.

Interim bail in the Toshakhana case was also extended till July 19.