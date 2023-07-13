Burger King Thailand wows diners with 20-slice cheese-stuffed meatless burger

Burger King in Thailand has amazed customers with its latest creation—a meatless burger that boasts an incredible 20 slices of American cheese. The introduction of the Real Cheeseburger on the fast-food chain’s menu has sparked a mixed reaction among diners.

While some individuals have taken to social media to express their delight, labeling the cheese-filled bun as “heavenly,” others have found it rather off-putting, even going as far as calling it “revolting.” In fact, certain Burger King branches reportedly had to halt delivery orders temporarily to ensure an adequate supply of the cheese-packed burger for in-store customers.

Burger King has actively promoted the Real Cheeseburger online, urging diners to proudly indulge in this dairy-filled delight. Despite the varied responses, some creative suggestions have emerged. For instance, one customer recommended separating the cheese and enjoying it with bread for a morning treat. Others have drawn comparisons to toasted cheese or simply described it as a thick sandwich.

The Real Cheeseburger includes only the bun and cheese, omitting typical accompaniments like tomatoes or lettuce. Nevertheless, Burger King encourages customers to give this unique offering a try. It made its debut on Thai menus over the weekend, available at a discounted price of 109 Thai baht (£2.41), significantly lower than the regular burger price of 380 baht (£8.42).

Cheese holds immense popularity in Thailand, particularly among younger generations, and finds its way into a wide variety of dishes.