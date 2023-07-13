Interior Ministry completes Data Hub project to strengthen law enforcement agencies

The Interior Ministry has successfully concluded the implementation of the Data Hub project, which will play a crucial role in empowering law enforcement agencies to uphold the rule of law, maintain order, and effectively combat anti-social elements.

The Data Hub, situated in Islamabad, encompasses 25 categories of information, including data on foreign nationals, Afghan refugees, educational institutions, places of worship, and even details of individuals staying in hotels.

This comprehensive database will now be accessible to relevant authorities entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring law and order.

The completion of the Data Hub project, accomplished in a remarkably short period of three months, stands as a testament to the dedication and expertise of the team involved.

The hub will contain data pertaining to citizens holding passports and arms licenses, facilitating the identification, apprehension, and monitoring of sensitive areas.

It also includes data from the Smart Verification and Alert System, the connected border management system, identification of illegal settlements within high-security zones, identification of terrorists as well as assistance in identifying facilitators and implementation of the fourth schedule.

The expeditious establishment of the data hub in Islamabad further emphasizes the commitment of the Interior Ministry to enhance security measures and streamline information management for improved law enforcement capabilities.