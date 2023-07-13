Bard, Google’s AI chatbot, now able to understand and respond to visual cues

Google’s Bard AI chatbot is receiving new enhancements that allow it to verbally communicate responses and respond to prompts accompanied by images. This expanded functionality is now accessible globally, including in the European Union (EU).

In a recent blog post, Google emphasizes the usefulness of Bard’s spoken responses, which can assist with word pronunciation, recite poems, or read scripts. Users can listen to the spoken responses by entering a prompt and selecting the sound icon. These spoken responses support over 40 languages and are currently available.

Google also showcased a feature during its I/O conference in May, enabling users to include images in their prompts. For instance, users can request assistance in crafting a witty caption for a picture featuring two dogs. Initially available in English, this image prompt feature will soon expand to support additional languages.

Additionally, Google is introducing several other features to Bard. Users can now pin and rename conversations, share responses with friends, and personalize the tone and style of the chatbot’s replies.

Initially launched in March, Bard was initially accessible only in the United States and the United Kingdom. However, Google has progressively made the chatbot available in numerous countries, including “all countries in the EEA [European Economic Area] and Brazil,” according to Google spokesperson Jennifer Rodstrom. This expansion into Europe marks a significant milestone for the company, as the Bard launch in the EU was previously delayed due to privacy concerns.