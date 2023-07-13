Toshakhana case: ECP counsel to present arguments tomorrow, Imran’s on Monday

The counsel for the election commission will present his arguments before the Islamabad District and Sessions Court in the Toshakhana criminal case tomorrow and PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s lawyers on Monday.

The Election Commission of Pakistan also filed a request to include three more witnesses to the case.

The PTI chief’s lawyer Barrister Gohar filed a request for exemption from appearance, told the court that the hearing could not be held due to the non-availability of the chief justice of the Islamabad High Court, and sought another chance for the sake of justice.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar, while accepting the application for exemption from appearance, said he was fixing the case for hearing on Saturday.

When Barrister Gohar requested for fixing the hearing on Monday, the election commission’s lawyer Amjad Pervaiz opposed it and said he wanted to present arguments tomorrow.

“There are some commitments on July 15,” he remarked.

The court accepted the plea of Amjad Pervaiz and rescheduled the hearing.

This is probably the biggest case in the history of the country’s criminal law, said Mr Pervaiz, adding that since the proceedings initiated, the suspect has not attended a single hearing.

The election commission’s lawyer was asked to submit his arguments on Friday and on Monday from the lawyers of the PTI chairman.

At the request of the Election Commission of Pakistan to include three more witnesses to the case, notices were issued to the parties concerned.