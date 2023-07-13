Lahore jail allows video calls between inmates, family

In a historic move, District Jail Lahore on Thursday launched a pioneering pilot project, introducing a video calling facility for inmates, transforming the way they can communicate with their families and loved ones.

Prisoners would no longer feel detached from their loved ones as they can now communicate with their family through video calls from behind bars.

Under the new video-calling system, 100 juvenile prisoners – young people who are not yet adults – have been granted the opportunity to have video calls with their families twice a week.

The inaugural video call was made by Additional Chief Secretary Home, Shakeel Ahmad Mian, who emphasized the government’s commitment to prisoner welfare.

This service marks a significant step forward in prisoner welfare, fostering a sense of connection and support during their time of confinement.

Moreover, the occasion marks the first time in the country’s history that such a facility has been made available to prisoners.

The Inspector General of Jails expressed his optimism about the positive impact of video calling on the overall well-being of prisoners.

Buoyed by the success of the pilot project, plans are already underway to expand video calling facilities to other jails in Punjab.

In April 2023, caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at his office to discuss prison reforms, with a main focus on the proposal for conducting trials of prisoners through video links.