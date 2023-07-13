Indian dam breach decreases flood intensity in Sutlej River

The flood dam located on the Indian border collapsed, resulting in widespread flooding in villages surrounding the Ferozepur barrage. The breach has caused a significant decrease in flood intensity on the Pakistani side of the Sutlej River.

The flood levels in the Sutlej River surpassed the 100,000-cusec limit, prompting authorities to initiate evacuations in vulnerable areas between Kasur and Okara districts.

This is the first time in the last 40 years that such an enormous amount of water has been released by India into Pakistan from the Ferozepur barrage.

Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa is currently monitoring the situation at the Sutlej flood relief camp at the Talwar post.

“River Sutlej is in medium-level flood at Ganda Singhwala. Several villages have been inundated by flood water,” the official told SAMAA TV.

The flow at Ganda Singhwala decreased by 8000 cusecs to 106620 cusecs. While a big water flow also passed through Kasur, and approximately 100000 cusecs will continue to pass through in the next 2-3 days.

“The process of shifting people to safer places has been ongoing for the last three days. More than 70 boats and machinery are being used for the operation.”

“The rescue operation has been completed in several villages, including Kamalpura,” added Commissioner Randhawa, who has been monitoring the situation along Sutlej.

Meanwhile, the Indus Basin Commission stated that the threat of high-level floods has been averted.

Chenab River experienced a surge in water levels

In addition to the Sutlej River, the Chenab River also experienced a surge in water levels early on Thursday, leading to the inundation of dozens of Pakistani villages.

The torrents of water entered settlements near Jhang city as India released approximately 233,000 cusecs of water into the Chenab river. Over 40 villages and numerous schools have been affected by the flooding, resulting in the destruction of crops across thousands of acres.

The local administration has expedited rescue operations to ensure the safe relocation of residents from the affected areas. Rescue workers have reported that the affected regions along the Chenab River are currently submerged under up to four feet of floodwater.

The situation remains critical as authorities and relief workers continue their efforts to mitigate the damage caused by the widespread flooding.